40,000 Rohingya muslims in India, being trained as terrorists: BJD MP

A BJD member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday claimed that 40,000 Rohingya muslims had illegally entered India from Myanmar and they are being trained as terrorists, creating an “alarming” situation. Raising the issue, BJD member B Mahtab said, “There is emergence of a new insurgent group called Harakah alYaqin consisting of Rohingya muslims with its presence in Myanmar, Bangladesh and India.”

“Since then it is believed that around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims have entered into our country illegally through Bangladesh, through Bay of Bengal and through Myanmar border,” he said. This was reported by a Brussels-based international crisis group in the recent past, he added.

The alarming thing is that many of the Rohingya muslims who are now in Jammu have already got the Aadhaar card, Mahtab said, adding that the government should act immediately. “Let us not wait for cloudburst; already dark clouds have appeared. There is a very serious incident that has happened in Bodhgaya and it is now linked to Indian Mujahideen which has connection with IS and now Rohingyas are being targetted to be trained as terrorists in this country,” Mahtab said.

Urging the government to take action as early as possible, he said, “It is high time the Home Ministry identifies them and removes them.” He also wanted to know what the External Affairs Ministry has done on the matter.

