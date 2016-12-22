40,000 plus and counting: Responses to questionnaire on uniform civil code

The Commission said the objective behind the endeavour is to address discrimination against vulnerable groups and harmonise the various cultural practices even as it assured the people the “norms of no one class, group or community will dominate the tone and tenor of family law reforms”. The Commission said the objective behind the endeavour is to address discrimination against vulnerable groups and harmonise the various cultural practices even as it assured the people the “norms of no one class, group or community will dominate the tone and tenor of family law reforms”.

The Law Commission questionnaire on uniform civil code has received a whopping 40,000 plus responses which continue to pour in even after the expiry of the deadline. While the deadline to send the responses ended last night, the law panel on Thursday said it would continue to entertain responses received after the deadline. Highly-placed sources in the panel said so far over 40,000 responses have been received.

“Uniform Civil Code is one of the important projects before the Law Commission. The responses/replies received by the Commission are being processed. The response/replies received, if any, after the date may also be considered,” it said in a brief statement. On October 7, the panel had sought public view on uniform civil code and triple talaq.

The All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had slammed the questionnaire, saying it was uncalled for. Should the practice of triple talaq be abolished and whether a uniform civil code should be optional, the Law Commission had asked the public seeking response on these sensitive issues. Amid a raging debate on uniform civil code, the law panel had sought public views on the subject to revise and reform family laws, saying the aim is to address social injustice and its not against plurality of laws.

The Commission said the objective behind the endeavour is to address discrimination against vulnerable groups and harmonise the various cultural practices even as it assured the people the “norms of no one class, group or community will dominate the tone and tenor of family law reforms”. In an accompanying questionnaire, the Commission had asked whether the existing personal laws and customary practices need codification and whether it would benefit people.

Should the practice of triple talaq be abolished, retained or retained with suitable amendments; and whether a uniform civil code should be optional are among 16 queries by the commission.