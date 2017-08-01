40,000 families hit as Assam floods make land uncultivable

A village at flood-hit Karimganj district in Assam. (PTI) A village at flood-hit Karimganj district in Assam. (PTI)

The floods in Assam have receded and most of the 25 lakh affected people in 29 districts have returned to their villages. But over 40,000 families, solely dependent on their paddy fields, are left with a thick layer of sand that the flood waters deposited, rendering them uncultivable for 10 to 15 years. In some areas deposition of sand is up to 10 feet.

“While the government is readying paddy saplings for free distribution among the flood-affected farmers, these 40,000-odd families will be unable to grow anything for several years. We are trying to work out a plan to remove the sand. But where do we shift the sand?” asked Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

“If something is not done urgently to clear the sand deposits and restore the fertility of the paddy fields, hundreds of these rural families will be forced to migrate to cities. The government must adopt a multi-pronged approach to tackle this problem,” Guwahati-based economist Amiya Kumar Sharma said.

“Experience has shown that those fields that have a thinner layer of sand deposit can be used for growing buck-wheat and oilseeds like linseed apart from vegetables like brinjals and potatoes. But for that one has to ensure some irrigation and proper market linkage,” said Kishore Kumar Sharma, a professor of plant breeding at the Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

