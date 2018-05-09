Maharashtra: 400 youths promised jobs in schools, duped of Rs 4 crore

AROUND 400 unemployed youths from Ahmednagar, Hingoli and Nanded districts have allegedly been duped of over Rs 4 crore on the pretext of being given jobs of computer instructors in zilla parishad (ZP) schools. An FIR in this regard was registered at Vimantal police station in Nanded on Sunday against three persons, leading to the arrest of Sudharkar Kishan Pawar, a clerk with a government school in Loha tehsil of Nanded district.

The other two booked in the case are Madhukar Patange from Hingoli, who is a Police Patil — an official appointed in a village by the revenue department to assist police — and Satish Awade from Ahmednagar, an alleged social worker.

Police said the three suspects used a 2015 resolution of the state education ministry regarding the appointment of computer instructors in ZP schools to dupe the youths. A probe has revealed that the trio approached youths who have basic knowledge of computers and even held training workshops for them.

Inspector Aniruddha Kakde of Vimantal police station said, “The suspects told the youths that they are from a company that has been given a contract by the state government to recruit computer instructors for ZP schools. They took anywhere between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh from the youths and gave them appointment letters. They even held workshops to train these candidates and gave them a month’s salary. But when the candidates went to their places of appointment, they found that they had been cheated.”

Following this, some of these youths managed to trace the suspects and started asking for their money. “The suspects handed over cheques to some people but all bounced. The youths have now approached the police… on Tuesday, around 80 visited the Vimantal police station in Nanded,” said a police officer. “As per our primary estimate, around 400 people have been duped from the three districts. The total amount of fraud is more than Rs 4 crore,” the officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App