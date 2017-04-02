Kerala: 400 CRPF jawans fall ill after consuming food

(Representational) (Representational)

At least 400 jawans attached to the CRPF camp at Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Saturday, the police said. They were admitted to various hospitals in the city following complaints of upset stomach and vomiting after consuming food.

109 jawans are under observation at Trivandrum medical college hospital. State Health Minister K K Shylaja visited them at the hospital tonight.

“The condition of four was a bit serious when they arrived here, but they have quickly responded to the treatment,” the hospital superintendent said to IANS.

(With IANS inputs)

