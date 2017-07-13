40-yr-old killed after son ‘elopes’ in Muzaffarnagar

Honour lilling in Muzzafarnagar (file) Honour lilling in Muzzafarnagar (file)

In Muzaffarnagar, a 40-year-old man was allegedly killed on Tuesday by the family of a girl who, reportedly, had eloped with his son earlier this month. The two families are neighbours in Rasoolpur village.

It was alleged that Abdul alias Dulla (24) and a 16-year-old girl had eloped. Shakir, the deceased, was allegedly forced by the girl’s family to come along with them to search for the duo. He was allegedly assaulted on the way and died of his injuries. Police said the accused left the body at a hospital in Bareilly and fled. On Tuesday night Shakir’s younger brother Sabir lodged an FIR against the father of the girl and his relatives on charges of kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence, at Meerapur police station. No one has been arrested so far.

Heavy police force have been deployed at the village to maintain peace. Station House Officer, Meerapur police station, Arvind Kumar said, the girl’s father had lodged an FIR on July 5 against Abdul and an unidentified girl under IPC section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping ) and 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc ).

SHO further said the Shakir was allegedly abducted in a car from Kamliyan locality on Monday while he was on way to home. Shakir is believed to have told them that the couple were in Lucknow. When they had reached Katra locality in Shahjahanpur district, Shakir’s condition got critical as he had suffered injuries, added SHO. According to details with the police, the accused requested an called an ambulance and took Shakir to a Bareilly hospital, leaving their vehicle behind. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Station House Officer, Katra police station, Pravesh Singh said, “We took the vehicle of the accused that was parked near a police station. Some people from Muzaffarnagar reached here this morning and inquired about Shakir saying that they got phone calls about here.” The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural (Muzaffarnagar), Ajay Kumar Sahdev said they have yet to get autopsy report from Bareilly.

