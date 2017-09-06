40 cases of braid-cutting, Jammu cops send hair samples for forensic tests

More than 40 cases of braid-cutting have been reported from different parts of Jammu region in the last two weeks, with the latest being reported from Rajouri district, where three such recent incidents have caused panic among people. However, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police.

While two such incidents involving a teenager and a woman took place in Ward No. 8 and Salani area, the third was reported in Sunderbani town of Rajouri. The victims were taken to hospital after they fell unconscious. Other districts where such cases were reported include Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi, police said. In some cases, the victims were asleep or preparing to go to school or working in the kitchen or even watching TV.

Senior police officers said police have taken suo motu cognizance of these cases after reports from hospitals and have sent hair samples to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for tests. No one has spotted any suspect so far, said Samba SSP Anil Kumar Magotra. arun sharma

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App