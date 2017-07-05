4 police personnel injured, situation tense in Darjeeling

Four police personnel were severely injured in the clashes (Representational Image/ PTI Photo) Four police personnel were severely injured in the clashes (Representational Image/ PTI Photo)

Clashes broke out between Police and Morcha supporters in Kalimpong on the 21st day of Darjeeling bandh on Wednesday. Four police personnel were severely injured in the clashes. Morcha supporters set ablaze a TMC office and North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) ticket counter.

The Morcha supporters rallied on Wednesday throughout the hills and the leaders threatened to intensify the protest until their demand for separate Gorkhaland is fulfilled, as per media report.

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung on Tuesday said, “We have a single point agenda of Gorkhaland and we’ll only hold talks if the agenda is a separate state. This is our final battle and we’ll not move an inch from our demand.”

Schools, Hotels and colleges were shut down in the hills except for some emergency services. Internet services remained suspended for the 21st consecutive day. Several boarding schools have extended their vacancies due to this ongoing unrest in the hill which has started from June 8. The agitation till now took lives of two people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd