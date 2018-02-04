4 killed, 15 injured in head-on collision with truck in West Bengal

The accident took place in Banamalipur in West Midnapore district’s Salboni at around 6.20 am. The accident took place in Banamalipur in West Midnapore district’s Salboni at around 6.20 am.

Four people died while at least 15 others got injured in a road accident in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district when a public transport vehicle collided head on with a speeding truck on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place in Banamalipur in West Midnapore district’s Salboni at around 6.20 am.

“A (Hindustan) Trekker crashed into a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction near Banamalipur. Four people including two women died in the accident. At least 15 other passengers in the trekker sustained injuries,” said an officer from Salboni police station.

“The four deceased – Sabita Rani Mahato, Nabanita Mahato, Maheswar Soren and Uttam Soren are from the local villages. The injured passengers have been taken to a local hospital for treatment,” he said.

According to police, low visibility due to fog in early morning might have caused the accident.

“No one has been arrested yet. The truck driver fled from the spot. We are looking for him,” the officer added.

