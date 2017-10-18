Diwali 2017
  • 4 injured as security forces fire on mob after ‘braid chopping incident’

4 injured as security forces fire on mob after ‘braid chopping incident’

Residents of a village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district staged a protest after they caught an alleged braid chopper, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:October 18, 2017 12:09 pm
jammu and Kashmir, kashmir, J-K braid chopper, indian army, braid chopper cases, jawan beaten up, army jawan, mob beat jawan, braid chopper, Kupwara army jawan, braid chopping, kashmir, jammu kashmi braid chopping, braid chopping incidents, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir clashes, Kupwara clashes, As the mob got violent, the security forces personnel opened fire, resulting in injuries to four persons, the official said.
Top News

Four persons were injured on Wednesday when security forces fired on a mob in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir following an alleged braid chopping incident, police said.

Residents of a village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district staged a protest after they caught an alleged braid chopper, a police official said.

He said a security forces vehicle passing through the area was stopped by the protesters, who tried to deflate its tyres.

As the mob got violent, the security forces personnel opened fire, resulting in injuries to four persons, the official said.

He said further details of the incident were awaited.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 18: Latest News