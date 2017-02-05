Odisha: 4 held with fake notes

Four people have been arrested along with counterfeit currency of face value Rs 27.46 lakh in Rs 2,000, 500, 100 and 50 denominations from Odisha’s Jajpur district. Inspector General Soumendra Priyadarshi said that a man’s arrest for circulating counterfeit Rs 100 notes in Kaliapani led them to one Pradeep Kumar Pradhan. He added that the police seized 82 fake currency notes of Rs 100 denomination from him. “The accused was trying to circulate them in the local market finding it to be a safe as the area is denominated by illiterate and innocent tribal people,” said Jajpur SP Anup Kumar Sahoo. “The accused were trying to circulate the counterfeit notes ahead of panchayat elections two weeks later.”

Police raided Chhachina village following Pradhan’s interrogation and arrested Chandramani along with counterfeit currency notes of face value Rs 50,000. They later arrested the alleged mastermind, Ramesh, from Nuapada in Ganjam and seized fake counterfeit currency notes of Rs 26.16 lakh from him.