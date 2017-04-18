3G and 4G services snapped in Kashmir: Use plastic bullets for crowd control says MHA

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)

The Centre has instructed security forces to use non-penetrative plastic bullets to reduce collateral damage during crowd control, and even during counter-insurgency operations. Pellet guns will continue to be used as the last resort for crowd control. The instructions came after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

While 3G and 4G services were snapped in the Valley on Monday, the government also discussed the option of blocking internet in Kashmir to stop circulation of videos and social media messages asking locals to converge at encounter sites. Officials who attended the meeting ruled out any immediate move to stop internet services, arguing that such videos could be uploaded from any location. The issues of deployment of more forces ahead of the May 25 bypolls in Anantnag, the prevailing situation in the Valley, and a decline in tourism were also discussed in the meeting.

3G and 4G services were snapped by the state government after a series of video clips surfaced on social media sites, some of them showing security forces purportedly assaulting civilians and others showing youths heckling security personnel. General manager of BSNL, D K Agarwal, said, “The services were closed in the afternoon when we received a communication from the government.’’

A private sector telecom official confirmed that on Monday afternoon, 3G and 4G facilities were withdrawn from all networks after they “received communication to snap 4G and 3G services”. Broadband and 2G services are still working.

Meanwhile, thousands of plastic bullets have been produced and sent to Kashmir for use by law enforcement agencies, sources said. The plastic bullets are non-penetrative and can be fired from INSAS rifles.

So far, security forces were using PAVA shells and pellet guns, the last option in the non-lethal category, before the use of assault rifles to control mobs. PAVA (Pelargonic Acid Vanillyl Amide) is a chilli-based ammunition that immobilises the target temporarily. Other less lethal weapons include dye marker grenade, which causes sensory impairment to the target. It also leaves a dye mark on the target. A new addition to the arsenal of non-lethal weapons is a grenade packed with scientifically prepared spicy jelly, which causes irritation in the eyes.

Srinagar

