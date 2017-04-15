3D mapping show, bicycle rally for PM’s welcome in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

BJP’s Surat unit would be organising a host of events such as 3D mapping show, bicycle rally and sand sculpting by renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik as part of its plan to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on Sunday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend at least four events in the city during his two-day visit.

While the 3D mapping show would be held at a city mall, Pattnaik’s creations would be on display at another shopping centre. Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala said, “We have planned a grand welcome for our Prime Minister, as he is coming to Surat for the first time after the party’s massive victory in UP and Uttarakhand Assembly polls. Modi is the first prime minister to stay in the city overnight and that’s why we have planned a bike rally, a 3D mapping show in a mall, and two sand structures.”

On Monday, the Prime Minster is slated to inaugurate a diamond factory, owned by Hare Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd, one of the country’s largest diamond exporters, at Ichhapore and address nearly 10,000 diamond workers. He will also inaugurate a hospital in Katargam which has been built by Samast Patidar Samaj, and address members of the community.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now