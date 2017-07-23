39 missing Indians in Iraq: Partap Singh Bajwa to move privilege motion against Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup/Files) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup/Files)

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday said he would move a privilege motion against Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for “lying to the Lok Sabha” about the whereabouts of 39 Indian youths missing in Iraq.

Swaraj had said a few days ago that the 39 missing youths were languishing in a jail in Badush town of Iraq. Bajwa said a TV news channel had showed the jail was demolished by ISIS three months ago. Swaraj had made the statements after Mosul town was freed from clutches of ISIS, lending hope to the families of 39 youths for a safe return home.

Bajwa said it was shocking that the minister lied to not only the August House, but also the families and the country. “She is the external affairs minister. She would have certainly known the truth about the youths. Still, she kept on misleading the families back home that they were safe and held hostage by ISIS.” Bajwa said the truth was emerging that ISIS militants were on the run and it is not possible that they were carrying the hostages along.

He said the stories of women, whose husbands were among 39, were heart-wrenching. They were waiting endlessly for their husbands to return for last three years. “It should be made clear to them whether their men were alive or not.” He demanded a parliamentary committee to look into the issue and said it should be sent to Mosul in Iraq to know the reality first-hand. “VK Singh should also go. I am ready to go myself in search of those men,” he said.

