39 members of Islamic outfit held for ‘promoting enmity’ in Kerala

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:August 21, 2017 4:20 am
Global Islamic Mission, 39 members of Islamic outfit arrested, Ernakulam Kerala, Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen, Kerala News, Indian Express news The SP said there was a minor scuffle between the members of Global Islamic Mission and some Hindu youths, leading to police intervention. (Picture for representational purpose)
Thirty-nine activists of an outfit called the Global Islamic Mission were arrested on Sunday in the Ernakulam rural district on charges of promoting religious enmity.

The arrested were allegedly engaged in distributing pamphlets about Islam at houses of non-Muslims in Vadakkekara police station area in Ernakulam. Ernakulam (Rural) SP A V George said the group is affiliated to the Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen. “They had gone to houses of Hindus and spoken against idol worship,” George said.

The SP said there was a minor scuffle between the members of Global Islamic Mission and some Hindu youths, leading to police intervention. The Kozhikode-based Global Islamic Mission’s representative was not available for comment. On its Facebook page, the mission said the pamphlets were meant to promote religious harmony. The police action would create a misconception about the movement and its activities, it said.

