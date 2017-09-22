35 per cent LPG connections under PMUY lying dormant in Gujarat

Representational Image/ Reuters Representational Image/ Reuters

Just a day before Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, visits a small hamlet in Gandhinagar district for a nation-wide launch of the “LPG Panchayat” under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), official sources said over 35 percent of the 11.59 lakh LPG connections installed in BPL households in Gujarat during the last one year are lying dormant.

Over 39 lakh LPG connections have been targeted to be released under PMUY in Gujarat between 2016-2019. These 39 lakh connections are part of the five crore LPG connections that the government plans to release across the country during this three-year-period, said official sources about the programme that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh on May 1, 2016.

When asked about the number of LPG connections that are lying dormant under the PMUY scheme, VK Verma, Deputy General Manager (LPG) of Indian Oil Corporation who was present at a hotel to brief mediapersons about the launch of LPG Panchayat said, “Of the total 11.59 lakh LPG connections issued, 35 percent of them have not ordered a second refill during the entire year.” Officials told The Indian Express that unaffordablility, partial usage and greater dependence on kerosene and firewood/biomass as a cooking fuel were some of the factors that were acting as major deterrents for BPL families in Gujarat and other states from shifting to LPG.

Officials said despite a Rs 1600 government subsidy per LPG connection, new customers under PMUY have to initially shell out Rs 1540( Rs 990 and Rs 550 for a gas cylinder) which the customers have the option of repaying in EMIs to the OMCs or the Oil Marketing Companies.

“The programme was designed to ensure that customers move away from kerosene and firewood and use LPG on a sustainable basis. In the last one year the per capita annual consumption among PMUY customers is three cylinders. This falls to an average of 2.25 cylinders in remote rural areas where accessibility is an issue. These figures are the same for customers registered under PMUY in Gujarat,” said Verma while comparing the figures with per capita consumption among general customers where the average annual consumption is 7.5 cylinders.

Officials said that LPG Panchayat that will launched by Union minister Pradhan at Isanpur Mota village in Gandhinagar is largely to help BPL and rural households shift their cooking fuel from kerosene to LPG. “The government over a period of time plans to end the subsidy given to kerosene and the ministry plans to organise one lakh LPG panchayts in the next 1.5 years,” said another official on conditions of anonymity. The official said over 1.12 lakh probable women customers in Gujarat have already told the oil marketing companies that they are not willing to shift from kerosene. “It is this group that the ministry is looking to tap by organising LPG panchayats,” the official added.

The ambitious Rs 8000 crore PMUY scheme is partly be funded using the money saved from 1.13 crore cooking gas users who voluntarily gave up their subsidies through PM’s “Give-it-up” initiative. Gujarat has a relatively poor record under this scheme where only 4.5 lakh customers have come forward to readily given up their LPG subsidies.

Under the PMUY scheme in Gujarat, over 16.27 lakh households have already been found “ineligible” for LPG connections as they either had a LPG or PNG connection or the women member in the household have shifted or migrated from their place of residence. In addition of this, LPG connections to 40000 customers in the state is pending due to want of proper documents.

