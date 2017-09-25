34 juvenile inmates escape from remand home in Munger

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Thirty-four juveniles escaped from a remand home after cutting through the metal grills of the main gate, the police said. However, out the 34 inmates who escaped yesterday 11 have returned.

“A total of 34 juvenile inmates escaped from the remand home located in Fort area of Munger after cutting the grill gate,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kundan Kumar told PTI.

Efforts are on to trace the remaining 23 juveniles, the SDM said, adding, many adjoining areas of the town have been cordoned off. The remand home houses 86 inmates. Parents of the inmates have been informed, the officer said.

