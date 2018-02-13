325 citizen services to be launched on SARAL platform: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar saidTuesday that over 325 citizen-centric services and schemes would be launched on the SARAL portal on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The schemes and services of 31 departments will be launched on April 14 and with this, Haryana will have an online-integrated platform with all the Government to Citizen (G2C) services available, the chief minister said. Khattar made the announcement during a meeting to review the functioning of the portal here. Currently, 113 different services are being delivered on the SARAL platform, he said.

The chief minister also reviewed the performance of 10 departments based on their SARAL score. The score depends on compliance with delivery of services under the Right to Services (RTS) Act. “SARAL ensures delivery of services within the RTS’ time-line and the status of the application can be tracked online as well as through SMS. “Using SARAL, the leadership at the state level and district level has a visibility of the delivery of services and citizen satisfaction through the rating mechanism. The departments are ranked based on SARAL score,” an official release said.

Terming the 21st Century as an era of information technology, Khattar said the aim of the state government was to fast track the system by removing the bottlenecks in a systematic manner. He said that it has been decided that schemes for the welfare of marginal section would also be made available through SARAL portal.

To ensure that the benefit of these schemes reach the last person, e-Disha centres at district headquarters, subdivisions and tehsils would be renamed as “Antyodaya SARAL Kendra” to deliver schemes in addition to the services.

