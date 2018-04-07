32 Indians to contribute in report on Climate Change

The Sixth Assessment Report, or AR6, will be completed in 2021 and is likely to be published in 2022. (File) The Sixth Assessment Report, or AR6, will be completed in 2021 and is likely to be published in 2022. (File)

Thirty-two Indians, including seven affiliated to foreign institutions, are among the more than 700 experts selected to contribute to the next assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), whose five similar reports in the past have formed the basis for the global strategy to fight climate change.

The Sixth Assessment Report, or AR6, will be completed in 2021 and is likely to be published in 2022. Six of the Indian scientists have been named coordinating lead authors, who will be the group leaders for the chapters assigned to them. These are R Krishnan of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, Rajiv Pandey of Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education in Dehradun, Aromar Revi of the Indian Institute for Human Settlements in Bengaluru, Joyashree Roy of Jadavpur University in Kolkata, Navroz Dubash of Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi, and Aditi Mukherjee who works for International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Nepal.

“This is my first time working with IPCC, and I will be involved in studying and understanding the changes in water cycle, monsoon, overall precipitation, uncertainties involved and their future projections and weather model inputs,” Krishnan told The Indian Express. Krishnan has been named one of the coordinating lead authors for the chapter on ‘Water Cycle Changes’.

Other Indians, all lead authors, include Bala Govindasamy of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Subimal Ghosh of IIT, Mumbai; Shreekant Gupta of Delhi School of Economics, New Delhi; and Dipak Dasgupta of The Energy and Resources Institute, New Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App