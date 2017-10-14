31 years after murders, Varanasi court says accused Brijesh Singh was not juvenile

Brijesh Singh Brijesh Singh

Thirty-one years after seven members of a family were murdered in UP’s Chandauli district, a Varanasi court has ruled that prime accused Brijesh Singh, now a member of state Legislative Council and lodged in Varanasi Central Jail, was not a juvenile at the time. The order came on a 2015 petition by Heerawati Devi, 74, who objected to Singh’s plea that he was a juvenile when the crime was committed in 1986. Heerawati’s husband, two sons and four other relatives were killed on April 10, 1986.

Singh had submitted a photocopy of Class X certificate from his school in Rajwari, Varanasi, which showed his date of birth as July 1, 1968, making him a few months short of 18 on April 10, 1986. On the run since the incident, Singh was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell from Odisha in 2008. He faces more than two dozen criminal cases.

Additional District Government Counsel Rashid Jamal Siddiqui said, “Heerawati filed documentary evidence proving that Brijesh Singh’s date of birth is November 9, 1964. Considering the documents, Additional District and Session Judge Pramod Kumar Sharma rejected Brijesh’s application on Thursday. The court has fixed October 23 as the next date of hearing. The trial will start then.”

Singh’s lawyer Devendra Pratap Singh said, “We will appeal against the order in High Court.” According to prosecution, in the early hours of April 10, 1986, a group of armed men barged into the house of then pradhan of Sikrara village Ram Chandra Yadav and fired at him and six others of his family. The assailants had also attacked the victims with sharp weapons. Probe had found a land dispute between Yadav and another villager, as well as the panchayat election, as possible motives. Fourteen people, including Singh, were chargesheeted. In August 2002, 13 were acquitted, defence counsel Devendra Singh said.

