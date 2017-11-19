Top Stories
Nashik: 300 tribals admitted in hospital for loose motion; most discharged

The tribals complained of loose motions and uneasiness on drinking contaminated water in Devalikarad village

By: PTI | Nashik | Updated: November 19, 2017 9:48 pm

Around 300 tribals were admitted at Abhona government hospital and a community hall in Kalvan taluka in the last two days after they complained of loose motions and uneasiness on drinking contaminated water in Devalikarad village.

However, most of the villagers were discharged after treatment barring 12 who remain hospitalised for further treatment, Nashik Civil Surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale said today.

A medical unit comprising two doctors are currently camping at the village. According to local tribals, gram sevaks in Devalikarad village had released drinking water without purifying it.

