300 gm brown sugar seized in Malda, man held

One person carrying 300 gm of brown sugar was arrested from Mahadipur in English Bajar police station area in Malda district, police said Sunday. The man was picked from a parking lot near the Indo-Bangladesh border where he was loitering suspiciously last evening.

Police said 300 gm from brown sugar valued at Rs around 10 lakh was seized from him. It was alleged that the arrested person was trying to smuggle the contraband drug to Bangladesh. The accused is a resident of Kamatpara in Kaliachak police station limit.

