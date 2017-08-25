30 weeks pregnant, 13-year-old rape victim’s parents approach SC for permission for abortion

Supreme Court (Files) Supreme Court (Files)

The parents of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her father’s business partner around six months ago, have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission for medical termination of pregnancy. While the girl is in her 30th week of pregnancy, it has been three weeks since her parents realised that she is pregnant.

Gynaecologist Dr Nikhil Datar said the girl underwent a sonography on August 9 and was found to be 27 weeks pregnant. “Precious time was wasted because first she was admitted to a shelter home and the mother had no time to file medical documents. Later, holidays delayed the process further.”

The minor’s case is similar to a petition filed by a 10-year-old rape victim from Chandigarh who was 32 weeks pregnant and delivered a baby after the Supreme Court rejected her petition seeking abortion observing that it was too risky to undergo termination at such an advanced stage of pregnancy.

The 13-year-old’s family resides in Charkop. Her father is a street vendor while mother is a homemaker. The child is staying with her parents. On August 13, she was released from Asha Dan shelter home in Byculla.

The 23-year-old accused lived with the victim’s family in Charkop and is suspected to have raped the girl on multiple occasions. “He continues to remain under arrest,” said Pramod Dhaware, Senior Police Inspector, Charkop police station.

Lawyer Sneha Mukherjee, who filed the petition on behalf of the girl on Wednesday, said: “The case will be mentioned on Friday and should come up for hearing on Monday. We have asked for an urgent hearing. Medical opinion of doctors has also been attached for the court to review.”

