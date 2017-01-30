‘30 per cent driving licences bogus’: Nitin Gadkari

More than 30 per cent of driving licences in the country were “bogus” and only a computerised system to check the driving ability of a person would help eradicate this menace, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Sunday.

“More than 30 per cent of the driving licences that people are using across the country are bogus. This has come to light only recently. The only way to remove these is to ensure that driving licences are issued only through a mechanism where a computer will check the applicant’s ability to drive,” Gadkari said after inaugurating the second bridge on the Brahmaputra at Saraighat.

“Ministers, leaders and even big journalists now get driving licences just by sitting at home. This must be stopped,” he said.