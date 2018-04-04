Presents Latest News
30 fall ill after consuming ‘prasadam’ at temple in Tamil Nadu

Inquiry revealed that the use of spoilt ghee for the 'prasadam' (offering) and lack of maintenance of the utensil used for cooking caused food poisoning, police said.

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published: April 4, 2018 8:05:56 pm
At least 30 people took ill after consuming ‘prasadam’ at a temple in Mettupalayam near here, police said today. The devotees, including two children and women, took ‘pongal’ at the Sri Selvamuthu Mariammal Temple last night, they said.

Shortly afterwards, they complained of sickness and vomitting following which they were hospitalised, they added.

