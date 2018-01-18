30 children fall sick after consuming food at madrasa in Thane

Representational photo. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Representational photo. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Around 30 students of a madrasa in the Bhiwandi township in Thane suffered from suspected food poisoning after having a meal at a function, an official said on Thursday.

The children were served food at a feast organised by a person at the madrasa on Tuesday afternoon, Bhiwandi’s tehsildar Shashikant Gaikwad said.

The students, all boys aged around 12 to 15, complained of vomiting, nausea, stomachache and giddiness on Wednesday following which they were rushed to the government-run IGM hospital in Bhiwandi, he said.

Later, as the health of some of the children started deteriorating, all of them were shifted to the Nair Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

Gaikwad visited the children at the hospital Wednesday night and said they all were out of danger.

An investigation was on into the incident, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App