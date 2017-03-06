30 Bangladeshis deported from Assam during BJP rule

Out of 4,022 persons declared illegal immigrants since the BJP-led government came to power in Assam last year, only 30, who were Bangladeshis, have been deported, the Assembly was informed.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque during Question Hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said 30 Bangladeshis have been sent back to their country after May 2016.

“From May 2016 to December 2016, a total of 4,022 people were declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal and the process is complete for another three persons,” Patowary said.

The Minister said that a total 79,771 persons have been detected in the state as foreigners since 1986, of which 29,729 have been deported so far.

Khaleque, citing examples, said that many genuine Indian citizens have been harassed by branding them as foreigners, but ultimately they are freed.

“The government is equally concerned about this. We will instruct the Deputy Commissioners to provide voters’ list or other documents immediately to the Foreigners Tribunal if it asks,” Patowary said.