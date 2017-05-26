3 years of Modi Government: Top 10 quotes of Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI photo)

Three years ago, Narendra Modi took the charge as India’s 15th Prime Minister. The Modi government will be celebrating it for the next 20 days. PM Modi will personally lead five programs. He opened India’s longest river bridge, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, in Tinsukia district. It will reduce travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by at least four hours. He also laid the foundation stone of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Assam at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi:

1. I have three agendas: Development, fast development and all-round development.

2. Want to express my heartfelt gratitude towards people of country, that they let us form a Govt, gave me opportunity as a ‘pradhan sevak’

3. Let us all commit ourselves for the next five years to take the country to new heights. Let us build a New India

4. The bridge that you’ve been waiting for five decades is finally here… it will be known by the name of (singer) Bhupen Hazarika. This bridge will bring Assam and Arunachal Pradesh closer. It will shorten 165 km distance and will save hours of transit time. Let alone the time, this bridge will save fuel worth Rs. 10 lakh every day for the common man.

5. You give me five years, you give Sarbananda (BJP’s CM candidate) five years and BJP and its allies will pull Assam out of its difficulty

6. With highways, railways, waterways, airways & i-ways…With these 5 elements, we want our Northeast to grow and contribute more

7. Agriculture sector needs ‘Evergreen Revolution’… ‘Sadakaal Haritkaal’

8. By 2022, we want to double our farmers’ income. Through ‘Sampada Yojana’ we want to ensure value addition of agri-products.

9. For the first time, we have taken a step to uplift the OBCs. The OBC Commission has been passed

10. The blackmoney seized from the corrupt will go back to the poor. I’ll face problem, but won’t hesitate to do it

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now