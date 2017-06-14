3 Punjab gangsters dead in encounter, police say they shot themselves

The house where the gangsters were found. Express The house where the gangsters were found. Express

Three gangsters from Punjab, who had been declared proclaimed offenders in 2014, died of gunshot injuries at a house in this Haryana village early on Tuesday. Police of Punjab and Haryana claimed the three killed themselves after being cornered by their joint team at their “hideout”. Punjab DGP Suresh Arora announced promotions for 16 policemen and the DGP [commendation] disc for Inspector Amritpal Singh, who led the 17-member police team from Punjab. The five-member Haryana police team was led by sub-inspector Surjeet Singh.

Bathinda Zone IGP M S Chhina said the gangsters were cornered in a house situated in a farm, in this village which is 25 km from the Punjab border. The police said the gangsters were earlier part of Devinder Shooter’s gang. Devinder was killed by the Bathinda police in an encounter in 2016. After his death, police said, his gang operated under the splinter group of Jaspreet Singh Jumpy Don and coordinated with the Vicky Gounder gang for committing crimes.

The police said Jaspreet was among the three dead gangsters. The other two were Kamaljit Singh Bunty and Nishan Singh. They said Kamaljit and Jaspreet faced 14 cases of murders, dacoities and robberies in Punjab and two cases of murder in Haryana. Nishan, police said, had four FIRs against him in Punjab and one in Haryana.

IGP Chhina alleged Kamaljit and Jaspreet committed suicide by shooting themselves. Before that, he said, one of them shot at Nishan. He died in hospital. The police arrested the owner of the house, Sukhpal Singh, and his mother Paramjit Kaur for giving shelter to the gangsters. Sukhdev Singh, Sukhpal’s uncle, however, told The Indian Express that he and some village elders, met Sukhpal at Chautala police post and he told them that the gangsters were shot dead by police, probably in their sleep.

IG Chhina, when asked about Sukhpal’s account, said, “They had given the shelter to the gangsters. They will obviously float this kind of story.” A press release by Punjab police said, “At first light, police party challenged the gangsters to surrender. The gangsters responded by firing from the first floor of the house. Police party also fired few shots in the air.” Sirsa SP Satender Kumar said, “These are suicides. Prima facie, the third gangster was killed by one of the gangsters.”

