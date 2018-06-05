Three poll officers get notice for ‘lapses’ in MP bypoll voter lists

The lapse was discovered after Congress leaders flagged anomalies in the two electoral rolls a week ahead of the bypolls.(Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The lapse was discovered after Congress leaders flagged anomalies in the two electoral rolls a week ahead of the bypolls.(Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Election Commission (EC) has initiated disciplinary action against three electoral registrations officers (EROs) for alleged lapses in preparation of voter lists for Mungaoli and Kolaras bypolls held in Madhya Pradesh in February. An ERO is responsible for preparing the electoral roll for an Assembly seat and, usually, the area sub-divisional magistrate or additional district magistrate acts as the ERO for a constituency.

According to EC sources, showcause notices were issued to the concerned EROs seeking their explanation on why electoral rolls for Kolaras had more than 12,000 incorrect entries, including dead, shifted and duplicate voter names, while 1,500 such names were found on those for Mungaoli. Based on their response, the state government will recommend the nature of penalty to be imposed on the officers, said sources.

The above lapse was discovered after Congress leaders flagged anomalies in the two electoral rolls a week ahead of the bypolls.

“In Kolaras, roughly 28,000 entries were alleged to be incorrect and 18,000 for Mungaoli. Out of these 1,500 in case of Mugaoli and roughly 12,000 in case of Kolaras were, indeed, found to be names of dead, shifted and duplicate voter names,” said a senior EC official.

Since the Mungaoli and Kolaras audit, the EC is learnt to have deleted names of another 10 lakh dead, shifted and duplicate voters from the state’s electoral roll.

On Sunday, the Commission dispatched teams to four Assembly seats (Narela, Bhojpur, Hoshangabad and Seoni-Malwa) in the state after the Congress made fresh allegations of irregularities in the voter list.

The four teams have been tasked to inquire into the specific issues raised by the Congress and find out how the alleged errors, if any, have crept into the voter list.

According to EC sources, once the four teams report back with their findings then the Commission will prepare a template for all poll officers of the state, based on which they will be directed to purify the electoral rolls. The EC has to publish Madhya Pradesh’s draft electoral roll by June 21. The state goes to polls later this year.

