3 new schemes to facilitate access to justice

Emphasising “digital inclusion for Digital India”, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday inaugurated three welfare initiatives that would facilitate access to justice for the poor.

Prasad launched the schemes, namely, ‘Pro-bono (in public interest) legal services’, ‘Tele-law service’ and ‘Nyaya Mitra’, which aim to connect those in need of legal aid with lawyers through use of technology. Under the ‘Pro-bono legal services’, lawyers can register themselves to volunteer pro-bono services for litigants who are unable to afford it. ‘Tele-law service’ seeks to connect litigants with lawyers through video conferencing facilities. Under Nyaya Mitra, a retired judicial officer, or an executive officer with judicial experience, will be put in charge of assisting those suffering due to judicial delays.

