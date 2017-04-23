Delhi: Animal activists allegedly thrash 3 men transporting buffaloes

Three men were allegedly beaten upby activists from a prominent animal welfare group in South Delhi’s Kalkaji area. The three victims, identified by the police as Rizwan, Kamil and Ashu, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center for treatment. The truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, was transporting 14 buffaloes. On Saturday night, activists belonging to the People For Animals (PFA) group claimed that they followed a truck from Haryana after receiving information that the men were transporting the animals to Ghazipur Mandi for slaughter. Two police vehicles were dispatched to the spot after being alerted by one Gaurav Gupta, a PFA officer bearer. The truck carrying the animals was immediately transferred to Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, opposite Tis Hazari court.
Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with the incident; one on animal cruelty and the other for the attack. “A case U/s 429 IPC r/w 11 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act PS Kalkaji has been registered on complaint of PFA members. And on the statement of Rizwan (driver of the vehicle) R/o Village Pataudi, distt Gurgaon, haryana, a case U/s 323/341/34 IPC has been registered at PS Kalkaji,” Delhi South-East DCP, Romila Baniya said in a statement.
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s office, however, issued a statement saying that PFA activists were not involved in last night’s attack, news channel NDTV reported. Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust managing PFA.
More details are awaited
First Published on: April 23, 2017 11:07 am
