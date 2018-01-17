Three killed as cop opens fire at two locations in Daund

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Shinde, Prashant Pawar and Anil Jadhav, residents of Daund (Google Maps) The deceased have been identified as Gopal Shinde, Prashant Pawar and Anil Jadhav, residents of Daund (Google Maps)

Three people were killed as an assistant sub-inspector with the State Reserve Police opened fire at two locations in Daund on Tuesday afternoon. The shooter has been identified as Sanjay Shinde, an assistant sub inspector with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Group 7 who was currently on armoury duty.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Shinde, Prashant Pawar and Anil Jadhav, residents of Daund. Shinde allegedly shot Jadhav at around 2 pm at Borawake Nagar, and the other two victims at Nagar Chowky within a span of 15 minutes.

The investigation by Pune Rural Police, till late Tuesday night, suggested that the incident was the fallout of a dispute over gambling. One of the deceased is a relative of the shooter, police said.

“Sanjay Shinde first opened fire on Jadhav in Borawake Nagar area in Daund. He then went to Nagar Chowky area and opened fire at the other two victims. All three were rushed to the hospital, but were declared dead,” said an officer from Pune Rural Police.

Shinde allegedly fled the spot after the shootings. When police officers contacted him over the phone, he told them that he was in Solapur, but his cell phone location revealed that he was on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, from where he was arrested.

“He is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the act, as well as to track the source of the weapon and ammunition he used. We have recovered a 9 mm pistol from the shooter and two magazines,” said the officer. Shinde allegedly had a gambling addiction and he had earlier fought with two of the victims over money, said police.

