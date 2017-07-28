Three infiltrators killed in Gurez: Army

The Army on Thursday said they have killed three infiltrators in North Kashmir’s Gurez sector. Army said three to six militants were spotted by troops guarding the LoC in Gurez. (File) The Army on Thursday said they have killed three infiltrators in North Kashmir’s Gurez sector. Army said three to six militants were spotted by troops guarding the LoC in Gurez. (File)

The Army on Thursday said they have killed three infiltrators in North Kashmir’s Gurez sector. Army said three to six militants were spotted by troops guarding the LoC in Gurez. Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: “The operation is still on and there is a possibility that more militants could be hiding in the area.” This is the second time in the past 10 days that the Army has spotted infiltrators in Gurez. Last week, one infiltrator was killed.

Gurez is one of the toughest routes to sneak into Valley. However, militants have again started using it to sneak into the Valley. The LoC here is close to dense forests. In the past few weeks, there have been several incidents of ceasefire violations in North Kashmir’s Uri and Keran sector. The Army is also using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to check infiltration.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App