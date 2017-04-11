3 IM men convicted on terror charge

A trial court in the Dakshina Kannada district on Monday convicted three persons for supporting the early operations of Indian Mujahideen (IM), and acquitted four who were on the periphery of the group’s support system in the state.

Among the acquitted is Maulana Shabbir Gangolli alias Shabbir Bhatkal alias Hussain Shabbir Meheruddin Gangolli. The 34-year-old was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of being a mentor for members of IM. He was acquitted of terrorism charges along with Mangalore residents Mohammed Ali (64), his son Javed (28), and Mohammed Rafiq (34).

Third additional district and sessions judge S H Pushpanjali Devi convicted Sayyed Mohammed Naushad (33), Ahmed Bava (41), and Fakeer Ahmad Bava (44) on charges of terrorism, preparation of bombs and criminal conspiracy in connection with bomb attacks between 2006 and 2008 that killed over 200 people. The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence against the three on April 12.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now