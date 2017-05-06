3 held as Bihar Police looks within to check pilferage of seized liquor

Patna: Bihar Police Men’s Association President Nirmal Singh arrested for allegedly consuming liquor in Patna on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Patna: Bihar Police Men’s Association President Nirmal Singh arrested for allegedly consuming liquor in Patna on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

After having arrested at least 16,000 people in the past year under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, the state police headquarters has started a crackdown on the men in khakhi too, to ensure that they do not guzzle liquor from seized stocks.

Three persons, including Bihar Policemen’s Association president and the in-charge of Muzaffarpur’s Qazi Mohammedpur police station, were arrested for consuming liquor in the past two days. The police drive followed several complaints of seized liquor bottles going missing from police stations. As per norms, police stations are supposed to regularly carry out destruction of seized liquor bottles.

Citing the three arrests in two days, Bihar DGP P K Thakur told The Indian Express: “We have started the drive to arrest errant policemen. Policemen deployed at police stations or outside will have to undergo regular breath analyser tests. Policemen have to be more responsible than common people in enforcing the liquor law.”

Qazi Mohammed police station in-charge Ramshray Singh was arrested on Thursday night for consuming liquor. He was caught on camera, bragging about 15 points in Muzaffarpur where liquor was easily available. On Wednesday, Bihar Policemen’s Association president Nirmal Singh and another policeman were arrested from the Patna police lines for drinking and creating nuisance.

The DGP said all police stations had been asked to destroy seized liquor at regular intervals to avoid overstocking at the badly maintained storehouses.

He, however, laughed at some media reports claiming that rodents drank liquor. “Rodents can at best nibble at caps of lead liquor bottles. Only plastic pouches of countrymade liquor can be destroyed by rats,” said the DGP.

Explaining the process of destroying seized liquor, Purnea SP Nishant Tiwari said, “We have to write to the DM for permission. Once the permission is granted, a magistrate is appointed for overseeing the exercise. Liquor bottles are destroyed in presence of the magistrate and the entire exercise is videographed.”

The SP added that seized liquor can be destroyed only after they get forensic reports. In the wake of the Bihar government bringing prohibition, 8138.88 litre of IMFL and 1081 litre country liquor were seized in Purnea, according to official data. Out of this, police have destroyed 3,900 litre of IMFL and 800 litre country liquor.

Police sources, however, said all police stations do not comply with the liquor destruction norms. “This is where pilferage occurs. Data is often fudged,” said a source.

