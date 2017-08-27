Only in Express

3 hardcore criminals arrested in UP

According to Superintendent of Police, S Channappa, the criminals were involved in shooting a sub inspector on August 21. They were identified as Ram Rahim, Amit Mishra and Shahid of Shahjahanpur district

By: PTI | Lakhimpur Khiri | Published:August 27, 2017 7:02 pm
Three hardcore criminals were arrested and country-made pistols recovered from them in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district, police said Sunday. According to Superintendent of Police, S Channappa, the criminals were involved in shooting a sub inspector on August 21.

They were identified as Ram Rahim, Amit Mishra and Shahid of Shahjahanpur district. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the three under Pasgawan police limits and also recovered live cartridges from them.

All of them have over half a dozen of cases registered in various police stations of Khiri, Sitapur and Shahjahanpur districts.

