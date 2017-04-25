3 die in group clash; no FIR registered as police debate jurisdiction

The warring groups had resorted to firing leading to the death of three persons, SHO Nadbai, Nemi Chand said The warring groups had resorted to firing leading to the death of three persons, SHO Nadbai, Nemi Chand said

Three persons died while 15 others were injured today in a clash between two groups at the border of Alwar and Bharatpur districts of Rajasthan, even as the police failed to register an FIR stating that the incident did not take place under their jurisdiction.

The warring groups had resorted to firing leading to the death of three persons, SHO Nadbai, Nemi Chand said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding one of them is stated to be critical. According to the police, the groups clashed over a piece of land.

However, no case has been registered in the incident as the police in the border districts of Alwar and Bharatpur are unable to figure out the exact location where the incident took place. Alwar SP Rahul Prakash said the incident took place in Nadbai police jurisdiction in Bharatpur.

“So a case will be registered there itself,” he said. On the other hand, Bharatpur police control room said the incident took place in Alwar district.

