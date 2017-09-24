3.6 kg heroin found hidden in camphor near India-Pakistan border

While checking the water camphor in possession of a farmer and his son, it was found that its walls were filled with contraband heroin (about 3.6 kg) along with one Pakistani SIM card, he said. Both the farmers have been apprehended, the BSF official said.

A farmer and his son were on Saturday apprehended after over three kg of heroin was found hidden in a water camphor in their possession by the BSF troops at Karma Border Out Post in Ferozepur sector of Punjab, officials said.

Farmer Nirmal Singh and his son Gurjeet Singh, both residents of Narlie village in Tarn Taran district, went ahead of Border Security Fence with one water camphor for farming, they said. But after a while a Kissan guard party deployed in the area found one more identical water camphor with the father-son duo, a BSF official said.

