2G case verdict: Facing ‘corrupt’ image for long, DMK sees win-win scenario in Tamil Nadu

The verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation cases, acquitting former Telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP K Kanimozhi and all others accused, has come as a huge boost in morale for the DMK, which has faced nearly a decade-long political embarrassment due to corruption charges against its senior leaders, including defeats to the AIADMK in successive Assembly elections.
While the verdict may not have direct implications for the by-election in R K Nagar, even though it came as the constituency of late J Jayalalithaa was voting on Wednesday, it is expected to help DMK working president M K Stalin emerge stronger as the central leader in the next state elections, likely to take place before 2019 Lok Sabha polls since the AIADMK government is short of majority. And even as the NDA on Wednesday kept up its slugfest with the Congress on the issue of corruption, a senior DMK leader scotched reports that the party is moving closer to the BJP.
The verdict is also expected to take the wind out of the sails of actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vishal, who are said to be eyeing a political future by capitalising on charges of corruption against leaders of both main parties in Tamil Nadu.
READ | How CBI judge verdict in 2G case stacks up against Supreme Court order scrapping licences
Many observers see Stalin and sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran emerging as the main players in Tamil Nadu politics on December 24, the day RK Nagar results are declared. Both are influential, promising, have charisma, and carry a certain warmth in interaction, and are expected to be the main force against the ruling AIADMK, even if they keep distance politically.
On his part, Dinakaran on Wednesday said he is happy with the verdict. “Personally I am happy. I know Raja as a minister from Tamil Nadu when I was an MP,” he told reporters.
The next Assembly polls may be necessitated anytime, as the AIADMK government’s majority remain a question, and it may be a matter of time for the government to face a floor test after the disposal of pending cases in Madras High Court regarding the test and disqualification of AIADMK’s rebel MLAs.
READ| Allegations of corruption against UPA were never true, says Chidambaram
The government’s, and the BJP’s, continuing assertion today that the process used by the UPA to allocate spectrum was “faulty” and involved “corruption”, will also not be music to the DMK leadership’s ears. The BJP camp was recently abuzz with speculation that the DMK may ditch its alliance with the Congress and join the saffron camp after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an ailing DMK patriarch Karunanidhi in early November. But Stalin had immediately dismissed those reports and announced state-wide agitations against demonetisation.
In Delhi, reacting to the verdict, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha today said, “One thing is clear: the 2G spectrum allotment process was faulty and dipped in corruption.” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, meanwhile, cited details of the allocation policy of the UPA government and the Supreme Court’s February 2012 decision to quash allocations, and said it was a corrupt and dishonest policy, intended to promote corruption.
Soon after the verdict, a top DMK leader close to Stalin pointed out that the court judgment has nothing to do with the BJP. “It is a good news for Thalapathi (or ‘commander’, as Stalin is called by party cadres) and bad news for EPS (CM Palaniswami), OPS (deputy CM Panneerselvam) and their mentors in Delhi,” the DMK leader said, referring to the BJP-led Central government.
Asked whether the party may team up with the BJP for the next elections, he said that for argument’s sake even if “suppose Stalin and a few of us ally with BJP, our cadres will not (be enthused) — their basic sentiments and ideology are built on an anti-BJP narrative.” Mentioning remarks by party leaders during a recent meeting at DMK headquarters following the Gujarat election results, the leader said, “The BJP may benefit if we align with them but when BJP’s vote base in Tamil Nadu is smaller than that of Congress, why should we ditch the Congress? Besides, we have already seen the Gujarat results, the changing trends in the northern states against the BJP, and the fact that it (public mood) is becoming more in favour of the Congress.
Also, he added, the BJP has “already strengthened our cause by splitting the AIADMK”.
According to the DMK leader, the 2G verdict has strengthened morale of party cadres and sympathisers, and for now has inadvertently shut the doors on the political future of actors Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Vishal, who were looking at capitalising the larger anti-incumbency trends and corruption.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 22, 2017 at 3:23 pmNow its right time of Superstar Rajnikant to interfere in TN politics . And made his autonomous party, he will win next election in state. If Bjp want to stand on Dmk crutches in Tamil naidu, then only Rajnikant can destroy it. People who play with pride of Nation, will have to pay by sitting in opposition always.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 3:29 pmLokshabha 2019 will answer modi g better. People who shout and give false speech are powerless, people who act on strong ideology are leaders. Its time to abide by rashtra dharm, power will follow truth.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 8:18 amAlready the ball was set during the visit of PM Modi and now there is an every chance for BJP and DMK to come together and face the LS 2019 elections without any shame and thus prove their own words that in Politics - There is NO permanent friend or enemy and they will dance to the tunes as they bene ed with no moral or Ethics and we the people are stupids to trust them whereas they are all proving with the famous words of the Legend Kamaraj agaisnt both DMK and AIADMK nd now it is applicable to one and all of the Politicians - Ore Kuttaiyil Ooriya Mattaigal !!!Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 6:21 amClosely relevant to this scenario in nation on the eve of just coming year 2018 , readers may be interested to know this Vedic astrology writer’s prediction in article - “Astrologically speaking , some highlights for India in coming year 2018” - published in theindiapost on 19 October , 2017. Here is the related text of the prediction from the said article : - “The year 2018 looks to be bringing to focus themes of political , religious or spiritual nature for a heightened or sharp analysis or discussion. Such analysis or discussion could also pave way for new enactments or judicial pronouncements having far reaching significance or value, covering issues related to women , religion and political class”.Reply