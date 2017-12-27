2G verdict celebration continues: A Raja says order will reflect in next Tamil Nadu elections

On Wednesday, a huge crowd of party workers gathered at the Coimbatore airport to welcome the former telecom minister. (File photo) On Wednesday, a huge crowd of party workers gathered at the Coimbatore airport to welcome the former telecom minister. (File photo)

After being accorded a rousing welcome when he landed in Chennai on Sunday following his acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation case, a much bigger reception awaited senior DMK leader A Raja in Coimbatore. On Wednesday, a huge crowd of party workers gathered at the Coimbatore airport to welcome the former telecom minister and they played traditional music while a group performed folk dances as Raja’s flight landed.

Speaking to reporters outside the airport, Raja said the exhilarating reception accorded to him was an indication that people had clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case and that he was not guilty. “This will definitely reflect in the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu,” Raja said. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in 2021.

Last week, the CBI court of Judge O P Saini acquitted all the 17 accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case, including Raja and Kanimozhi, saying there was “no evidence on record” and pulled up the CBI for not doing its prosecution homework.

On Sunday, Raja and Kanimozhi met DMK supremo Karunanidhi in Chennai and the occasion was marked by celebration by party cadres. Many were seen coming to welcome Kanimozhi with their families and children. Kanimozhi, who used to promote folk art during the 2006-2011 DMK regime, was welcomed by dozens of folk artists from faraway villages at her CIT Nagar residence.

