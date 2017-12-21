2G scam case verdict Live Updates: CBI special court to pronounce judgment today

2G scam verdict Live Updates: The main accused in the 2G spectrum case, Andimuthu Raja, the former Minister for Communications and Information Technology, is mobbed as he emerges from the CBI office in New Delhi in 2010. (Express Archive/Oinam Anand) 2G scam verdict Live Updates: The main accused in the 2G spectrum case, Andimuthu Raja, the former Minister for Communications and Information Technology, is mobbed as he emerges from the CBI office in New Delhi in 2010. (Express Archive/Oinam Anand)

A special CBI court will pronounce its verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases on Thursday in New Delhi. The verdict will be delivered on the cases lodged by CBI and Enforcement Directorate against former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others.

The trial in 2G spectrum scam, which cost the-then UPA government heavily, began in 2011 after the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI’s case.

All the accused in these cases have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED. In October 2011, the court had framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

In its chargesheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

2G spectrum allocation case LIVE updates

9.30 am: Former Minister A Raja leaves for Patiala House Court from his residence. The court had earlier passed an order that all the accused were to be present for the judgment.

9.15 am: The 2G spectrum allocation scam rocked the UPA II government. Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s image was battered in the ensuing storm. In February 2011, Singh said that “coalition compulsions” had forced him to make compromises. Read more here.

9:00 am: In the first case filed by the CBI, Raja and Kanimozhi are facing trial along with former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.

8:55 am: One of the cases, for which verdict is likely to be delivered today, includes Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan, her husband I P Khaitan and Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning) Vikash Saraf as accused.

8:50 am: All accused — including Raja and Kanimozhi — are likely to be present in the court today as per the directives. The punishments in the offences against the accused can range from six months in life imprisonment.

8:45 am: Special CBI judge O P Saini is slated to pronounce the judgments in separate cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in the scam.

