2G verdict scam: CBI court acquits A Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused

A Raja and Kanimozhi arrive at the court in Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo) A Raja and Kanimozhi arrive at the court in Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo)

A CBI court on Thursday acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case in a big relief to former telecom minister A Raja and DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi.

The trial in the scam started six years ago after the Comptroller and Auditor General exposed in 2010 that 122 2G licences had been given to telecom operators at throwaway prices without a free and fair bidding process, causing a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the national exchequer. The licences were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

A Raja, who was the Minister for Communications and IT in the UPA government, was identified by the CBI as the main accused. The agency had alleged that Raja asked for a cut-off date for applications of 2G licences, even though “no such cap” was recommended by TRAI, to favour certain companies. For this, Raja entered into a criminal conspiracy with his private secretary R K Chandolia, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and DB Group officials Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka. The telecom department proposed October 10, 2007 as the cut-off date, but Raja, first, brought it forward to October 1, and then to September 25, allegedly after Chandolia was informed that Unitech had applied on September 24.

Raja has always maintained that “every decision” taken by him was “defended by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government”. “The UPA government and the PM continued to support these decisions in Parliament,” Raja’s counsel had said..

The CBI, then, filed a second chargesheet in the case, accusing Essar of using Loop Telecom as a “front” to secure 2G licences in 2008, thereby cheating the telecom department. Apart from Essar and Loop Telecom, other companies named in the chargesheet were Saraf, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd (ETHL).

Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Raja, DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and others for money laundering. The ED had alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL) promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV and listed 19 accused in its charge sheet in April 2014. Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal was also named in the chargesheet.

In her defence, Kanimozhi had argued that she was the director of Kalaignar TV for only two weeks, from June 6 to June 20, 2007, and was not involved in the scandal.

The court decision will certainly have political aspersions. The verdict comes at a time when the DMK is trying to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu following the death of Jayalalithaa and split in AIADMK.

