2G Spectrum scam: CBI special court defers hearing to November 7

A CBI special court Wednesday adjourned the 2G Spectrum allocation cases against former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and other accused for November 7.

The court ordered all the accused to be present on the next date of hearing and also issued production warrant against Unitech managing director Sanjay Chandra and Bollywood producer Karim Morani — both are currently in jail in separate cases.

CBI Special Judge O P Saini deferred the matter observing that documents filed in the case are “voluminous and technical in nature”, which were still under perusal. On November 7, the court might decide on the date of pronouncing judgment in the case.

The CBI which registered two cases stated in its chargesheet that Raja caused huge loss to the exchequer as he was was “biased” while allocating 2G mobile air waves and operating licences to certain telecom firms. According to the chargesheet, Rs 200 crore was transferred from DB Group to Kalaignar TV, which were kickbacks in lieu of allocation of 2G spectrum to Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a separate case related to money laundering alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by Raja, Kanimozhi and others that Rs 200 crore was proceeds of crime.

