Final verdict in 2G spectrum scam case on December 21

A special court hearing 2G spectrum allocation scam said on Tuesday that it will pronounce the final verdict in the case on December 21.

The key names involved in the scam include former union minister for telecom A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi. The other accused in the case include former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, former private secretary of Raja, promoters of Swan Telecom, managing director of Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd, three senior executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Groups as well as Kalaignar TV’s directors.

“I am not a judge, I am a law-abiding citizen, I faced trial and have faith in the judiciary,” ANI quoted A Raja as saying after leaving the Patiala House Court.

Special Judge OP Saini has been hearing the three cases related to the scam since April 2011. On November 7, the court had postponed the date for fixing a date for the pronouncement of judgment for December 5.

Two out of the three cases have been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the third by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore to the Exchequer.

The licenses were scrapped by the Supreme Court in 2012. Till now, 154 witnesses have recorded their statements which include Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, corporate lobbyist Niira Radia and many more. The statements of the witnesses amass over 4,400 pages.

In another case filed by the CBI, the parties being tried are promoters of Loop Telecom Kiran Khaitan, husband IP Khaitan, Ravi and Anshuman Ruia–promoters of Essar Group, Essar Group Director Vikash Saraf, Loop Mobile India Ltd, Loop Telecom Ltd, Essar Tele Holding Ltd and others.

The 19 people charged by the ED include Raja, Kanimozhi, Shahid Balwa, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Rajiv Aggarwal, Karim Morani and Sharad Kumar. The case is linked to an alleged money laundering operation in connection to the 2G scam. ED’s chargesheet also includes the name of Dayalu Ammal, wife of M Karunanidhi for money laundering and receiving kickbacks.

