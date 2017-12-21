2G spectrum case was a ‘conspiracy’ to destroy DMK: M K Stalin

DMK working president M K Stalin says the 2G spectrum case was a “conspiracy” against the party (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) DMK working president M K Stalin says the 2G spectrum case was a “conspiracy” against the party (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Reacting to the acquittal of DMK leaders in the 2G spectrum case, party working president M K Stalin on Thursday said the case was a ‘conspiracy’ to destroy the party. A special CBI court acquitted all 17 accused in the case today, including former telecom minister A Raja and Rajya Sabha MP M K Kanimozhi.

“(The case) was a conspiracy to destroy the DMK. I would like to tell (the media), you made this case so big to taint the DMK. Now, it has been proved that we haven’t made any mistake,” Stalin said, addressing reporters. “Now, do justice and take this judgment to the people.” Following the verdict, DMK supporters raised banners and slogan in celebration outside the Patiala House Court.

Reacting to the verdict, Kanimozhi expressed happiness and thanked the people who stood by her.

The CBI, while probing alleged irregularities in the allocation of second generation (2G) spectrum in 2008, when Unified Access Services (UAS) licences were issued on a first come, first served bases in 2001. The central agency, in its chargesheet filed in 2011, had said the scam had caused the exchequer a loss of Rs 30,984 crore.

During the trial, Raja had said that every decision he took was in public interest, while Kanimozhi had argued that she was director of Kalaignar TV only for two weeks.

