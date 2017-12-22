2G spectrum case verdict: The ‘loss’ and the ‘cost’

A Special CBI Court Thursday acquitted all accused in the 2G spectrum case, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi. On the presumptive loss to the exchequer in the grant of 2G licences, Special judge O P Saini said “some people created a scam by artfully arranging a few selected facts and exaggerating things beyond recognition to astronomical levels” and “a huge scam was seen by everyone where there was none”.
What CAG report said
CAG adopted various methods for arriving at what it called “presumptive loss” in the 2G spectrum allocation case. It said the actual loss was not possible to calculate. According to various methods, the presumptive loss in the spectrum allocation was in the range of Rs 58,000 crore and Rs 1.76 lakh crore.
* Based on foreign investments received by Swan Telecom and Unitech after they bagged licences, the report calculated a loss of around Rs 58,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore.
“Many of the new UAS licensees of 2008 have been able to attract substantial amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Value of a new company with no experience in the telecom sector can primarily be taken as that of the license and access to spectrum… Based on this indicator, value of a pan India license works out between Rs 7,758 crore and Rs 9,100 crore as against Rs 1,658 crore priced by DoT,” the CAG report said.
* Based on prices offered by S Tel at Rs 13,752 crore each for new UAS license and Dual Technology license, CAG calculated loss of Rs 67,364 crore. In addition, it calculated the price of extra spectrum beyond contracted quantity of 6.2 Mhz.
* The figure of Rs 1.76 lakh crore was based on auction prices of 3G spectrum in addition to prices for dual technology and additional spectrum granted to operators.
“If price is calculated at 3G rates which can also be taken as one of the indicators for assessing the value of 2G spectrum allocated to UAS licensees in 2008, the value works out to Rs 1,11,512 crore against Rs 9,014 crore realised by DoT,” the CAG said. To this it further added prices for dual technology and extra spectrum to reach the figure of Rs 1.76 lakh crore.
What SC said in February 2012
“The material produced before the Court shows that the Minister of C&IT wanted to favour some companies at the cost of the Public Exchequer… The manner in which the exercise for grant of LoIs (letters of intent) to the applicants was conducted on 10.1.2008 leaves no room for doubt that everything was stage managed to favour those who were able to know in advance change in the implementation of the first-come-first served principle.”
What JPC report said
“Surprisingly the TRAI recommendations were cherry-picked and were not considered in entirety while referring to them by the audit for trying to establish that 2G and 3G prices are comparable and calculating presumptive loss for spectrum on the basis of revenue realised through 3G auction. One fails to understand how the TRAI recommendation of 11 May, 2010 quoted by the audit could be made applicable in retrospect for spectrum allocated in 2008. Additionally, 3G spectrum was auctioned for the first time in the country in early 2010. How could the revenue realised in 2010 for 3G be used for calculating the loss on account of 2G spectrum allocated as far back as in 2008 where the demand-supply position was also very different is something that needs proper justification.”
- Dec 22, 2017 at 3:29 pmA dangerous precedent where speculative figures are used to inflate public hysteria by a handful of implicit individuals (and bureaucrats?). Result, you get more than deserving votes for a political dispensation who are bound to ignore set norms of democracy with a sense of deja vu. Altogether this is a case ofReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 11:04 amInstead of leaking juicy bits to some favorable media houses, and in the process end up like some anti corruption vigilantes, agencies and officers of CAG must publish and place all documents in public domain, and in some serious cases conduct televised questioning of the accused government officials and ministers. This whole presumptive loss theory is a lot of humbug, if the entire loss calculation basis of pasts decisions is based on current price levels. By that logic the entire wind and solar power auctions are a big scam because the market price discovery today is INR2.47 a unit versus INR4.5-5 a unit two years ago. Media Sensationalism is no solution to bringing about accountability, as it is there is a tendency among politicians to selectively pick tidbits, misrepresent facts to drive up frenzy as we have seen from the recent Gujarat elections.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 10:25 amFact is BJP came to power on basis of a big lie aided and abetted by compliant and ignorant media. Corruption is definitely an issue but it is not just Congress but most parties indulge in it right from the stage they solicit funds for the party, make appointments in govt., issue contracts and defence deals. Bush launched a war against Iraq based on a manufactured lie and BJP has managed to do something similar here. People are losers in the end because we pay for all this tamasha.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 3:49 pmCorruption was and is, not an issue in India because every Indian are corrupt or awaiting to be corrupt. Those who have not got a chance yet to be corrupt shouts against corruption and as soon as they get some booty, they also stop.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 9:31 pmStill BJP is 10 times better than yr Christian Congress Party, sold Hindu's And Modi is the Hero, you keep crying till your death.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 9:56 amUPA has a track record of corruption hence the 2G also has to be seen in the same light. Govt allotting spectrum in 2008 - at 2001 prices is injustice to the tax payers who has to pay more tax to run the government. The govt followed unethical practice of issuing licence to selected co without transparent and honest bidding .this was cancelled by the SC which is proof of corruption. Trail court verdict will be changed in HC and SC will put the accused in jailReply