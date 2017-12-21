Top News
2G verdict fit case for appeal: AIADMK

Holding that the prosecution had "miserably failed" to prove the charges, a special CBI court in Delhi acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam cases.

By: PTI | Chennai | Updated: December 21, 2017 8:19 pm
2g-spectrum-case-verdict-fit-case-for-appeal-aiadmk DMK MP Kanimozhi accepts greetings of the supporters outside the Patiala House Court (left); former Telecom minister A Raja reacts as he celebrates along with his supporters in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo
Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK on Thursday said the verdict acquitting former telecom minister A Raja and DMK Rajya Sabha MP K Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum case was “not final” and provided grounds for appeal.

Holding that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges, a special CBI court in Delhi acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. “It is not a final verdict. It is a fit case for appeal,” senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai.

Reading out the operative part of the order, Jayakumar said the verdict had been delivered by a lower court. “There are various fora. There is the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court. So when an appeal is made, we hope we will get a good verdict,” he said.

Asked whether the AIADMK would file an appeal, he said the CBI had filed a case and would take care of it. Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran said he was happy about the verdict as Raja and Kanimozhi were from Tamil Nadu. “Personally I am happy. I know Raja as a minister from Tamil Nadu when I was an MP,” he told reporters.

  Sheik Mohamed
    Dec 21, 2017 at 9:56 pm
    Very same AIADMK vehemently opposed the verdict given by Apex court against M/s.Sasi and Late Selvi Jaya, citing political conspiracy.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
