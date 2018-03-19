2G spectrum case: ED moves Delhi HC against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi

Last year, a special CBI court had acquitted former telecom minister A Raja, DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and other accused of all charges in the 2G spectrum allocation cases. Last year, a special CBI court had acquitted former telecom minister A Raja, DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and other accused of all charges in the 2G spectrum allocation cases.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum case. The latest development comes almost three months after a special CBI court acquitted a total of 17 people charged with criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and cheating over alleged largescale irregularities in the allocation of 2G spectrum in 2008.

While delivering the judgment, the court had severely castigated the CBI for putting “no question” to any witness on the allegation that a “transaction of Rs 200 crore was a transaction of illegal gratification linked to A Raja” for allocation of 2G spectrum in 2008.

Special judge O P Saini, while pulling up the CBI for “remaining silent” and “filing a well-choreographed chargesheet” and noting that the prosecutor had made it out to be a “case of high political corruption”, said: “I have endeavoured hard to persuade myself to take an expansive and liberal view of the prosecution case. However, in view of deficient, or I may say nil evidence on record, I find myself unimpressed and unmoved, whatever may be the nature of the case. High profile nature of a case cannot be used as a ground for holding people guilty without legal evidence.”

The alleged scam came into prominence in 2010 when the then Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai alleged 122 2G licences were given to telecom operators at throwaway prices without a free and fair bidding process, causing a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the national exchequer. The licences were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

In a veiled reference to the presumptive loss to the exchequer in the grant of 2G licences, Saini had said “some people created a scam by artfully arranging a few selected facts and exaggerating things beyond recognition to astronomical levels” and “a huge scam was seen by everyone where there was none”.

