Acquitted in 2G spectrum case, A Raja says verdict proves presumptive loss to exchequer was ‘cooked-up’

A Raja greets supporters as he leaves the Patiala house court after being acquitted in the 2G case. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A Raja greets supporters as he leaves the Patiala house court after being acquitted in the 2G case. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

After being exonerated in the 2G spectrum allocation case, former telecom minister A Raja Thursday said that the court’s verdict in the politically sensitive case has vindicated his actions during his term and insisted that the “presumptive loss” to the exchequer was “cooked-up”.

“Vested interests manipulated public perception by leveraging the media and sensationalising fabricated allegations. It has been repeatedly proven that the presumptive loss to the exchequer which formed the basis for the conspiracy theorists to run amok, was cooked-up,” DMK leader Raja said in a press statement.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had pegged the revenue loss to the exchequer on account of allocation of 2G spectrum in 2008 at whooping Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

Raja, who was acquitted by a special court along with 16 others in the case famously known as 2G ‘scam’, further claimed that his actions had in fact benefitted the masses.

“All my actions as Telecom Minister had been for the benefit of the masses, to make wireless service more economical and widely available, in line with the National Telecom Policy and the recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. I have felt somewhat vindicated all along even prior to this judgement because the beneficial results of my actions are evident to and being enjoyed by the nation’s public (especially the poor),” he said.

READ | 2G case verdict: CBI court acquits A Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused

The DMK leader also expressed his gratitude to party chief M Karunanidhi and working president MK Stalin for their “unflinching support during the dark period of my life”. DMK was an ally in the Congress-led UPA government.

Claiming that he brought a revolution in the telecom sector, Raja maintained that his “evidence was consistent with the official records, in contrast with the evidence of the prosecution witnesses whose evidence has been rejected as untrustworthy”.

ALSO READ | What changed after 2G allegations: Govt moved to auction of airwaves, operators faced high cost

Citing absence of “proceeds of crime”, the court acquitted Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi of the charge of laundering Rs 200 crore bribe money in the 2G spectrum allocation case. Stating that the prosecution has “miserably failed” to prove the charges, Special judge O P Saini said there was no scam and trashed the offshoot matter pursued by the Enforcement Directorate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd